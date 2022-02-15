Centiva Capital LP Purchases 29,005 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
WSC stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
