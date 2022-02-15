Certified Advisory Corp Buys 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $242.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.