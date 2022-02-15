Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

