Certified Advisory Corp Sells 578 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period.

ISCF opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

