Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Boosted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

