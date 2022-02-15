Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 792,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after purchasing an additional 157,080 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,724,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

