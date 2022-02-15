Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $91.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.