Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,658 ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 106.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 74.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 92.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 181,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMUB stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $13.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2061 per share. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

