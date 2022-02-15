iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,865,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

