Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Increased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,773 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,060 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock remained flat at $$194.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

