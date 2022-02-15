Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $10,425,000.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

