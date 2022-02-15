Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,683,000 after buying an additional 85,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PG stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.45. 75,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

