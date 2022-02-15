Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 69,106 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,106 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,616. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.67.

