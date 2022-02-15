Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,784,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 43,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 160,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

