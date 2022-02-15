Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

