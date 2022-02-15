JMP Securities Lowers Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $8.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 27,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $51.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.98.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.