Morgan Stanley Lowers Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $335.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.88.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $317.37. 579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.66 and its 200-day moving average is $334.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

