GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Declares $0.10 Final Dividend

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

