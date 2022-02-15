TheStreet Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to C+

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 530,611 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 784,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

