TheStreet Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to C+

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
