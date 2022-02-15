15,734 Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

