Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 769,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 151,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 97,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,705. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

