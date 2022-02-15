Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.79. 31,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 777,694 shares of company stock valued at $109,129,897. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,752 shares in the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

