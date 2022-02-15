American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $849.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 312.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

