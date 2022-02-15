Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of VTR opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

