Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $266.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.89 million and the lowest is $265.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $241.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,493,666. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Abiomed by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Abiomed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $290.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.28. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

