6,874 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 273.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

