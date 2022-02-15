Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87.

