Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 193.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

