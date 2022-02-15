Dynamic Price Hits $0.13 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,295.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.71 or 0.07045184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00297206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.92 or 0.00762870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013962 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00074132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00410159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00217796 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars.

