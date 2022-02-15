Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce $574.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the highest is $576.40 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $463.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,433 shares of company stock worth $2,307,029 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.