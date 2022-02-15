$11.98 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce $11.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $13.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $44.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $51.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $50.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 330,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $101.05. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,342. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

