BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.45 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. 24,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,269. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BorgWarner by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.