Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of HLT opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

