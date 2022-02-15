Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 230.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 340.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $191.68 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $188.15 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

