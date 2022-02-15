NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,965 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

