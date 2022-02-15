NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.95 and its 200 day moving average is $273.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

