NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

THD stock opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $83.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14.

