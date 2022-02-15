Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,702 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $396.57 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $518.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

