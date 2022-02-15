Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after buying an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after buying an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.