California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $37,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $410.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

