Black Maple Capital Management LP Has $184,000 Stock Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Smith Micro Software worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 35.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 215,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 151.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,714. The company has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

