Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 90,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.09. 10,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

