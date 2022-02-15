BioImpact Capital LLC Invests $10.13 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 704,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,000. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.6% of BioImpact Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 11,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,904. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

