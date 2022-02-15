Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Purchases Shares of 5,574,059 LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,574,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,100,000. LumiraDx comprises about 13.5% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation owned about 1.53% of LumiraDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Shares of LumiraDx stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 66,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,284. LumiraDx Limited has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

