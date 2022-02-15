Beryl Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 327.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344,731 shares during the quarter. Zanite Acquisition comprises 1.2% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Zanite Acquisition worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 16.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 609,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 85,528 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 178,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

