Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $146.40. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

