Beryl Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 45.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

