iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,533,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWUS opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.