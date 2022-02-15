Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 321.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,479 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

DQ stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $129.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

