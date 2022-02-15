Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 152.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

